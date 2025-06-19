Palé Hall country house hotel on the edge of Eryri National Park is launching a visual arts programme and a debut exhibition.
‘Stillness & Wilderness’, a solo show by acclaimed painter David Kereszteny-Lewis, ARCA, is being launched at a private preview for invited guests on Saturday and will open to the public - hotel guests and day visitors - from Sunday until 31 July.
Curated by Jo-Anna Duncalf, the programme comprises a year-long series of exhibitions spotlighting exceptional contemporary artists working in and inspired by Wales.
Kereszteny-Lewis, an Associate of the Royal Cambrian Academy, is known for his evocative, meditative paintings exploring atmosphere, memory and landscape.
Installed throughout the historic interiors of Palé Hall at Lllandderfel, Bala, his works create a quiet yet powerful dialogue between artwork, architecture and natural surroundings.
“David’s work speaks in whispers but stays with you,” said Jo-Anna.
“It’s an ideal opening to a programme that seeks to connect deeply with this landscape and its creative voices.”
Donna Cooper-Barney, who co-owns Palé Hall with husband Anthony, said: “We are thrilled to inaugurate this series with David’s powerful and reflective work. It’s a beautiful convergence of place, art and purpose.”
‘Stillness & Wilderness’ marks David’s first major solo exhibition in North Wales.
Jo-Anna is a North-Wales–based ceramic artist, educator and independent curator. She began her creative journey with an Art Foundation course in Bangor in 1984, later earning her BA (1988) and MA (1997) in Fine Art Ceramics in Cardiff.
She leads Palé Hall’s visual arts programme with a curatorial approach rooted in place, materiality, and creative dialogue.
The Cooper Barneys are totally committed to supporting Welsh art and artists. They want to make Palé Hall a Welsh art hub and an artists’ retreat. North Wales has a rich history of fine artists, including Sir Kyffin Williams, OBE (1918- 2006) and Richard Wilson (1713-1782), to name but two.
Palé Hall (https://www.palehallfineartandantiques.co.uk/) will also be opening a pottery studio with classes later this year and has invested in a sculpture trail in the beautiful and extensive gardens which have been redesigned by noted New Zealand-born landscape designer Anthony Paul.
Last summer, Mr Cooper-Barney invested more than £200,000 in 93 paintings and sculptures at auctioneers Rogers Jones’ Welsh Sale and the British & European Fine Art auctions with the aim of creating a gallery of important Welsh art.
Included in his acquisitions were nine works by famous Anglesey-based artist Sir Kyffin Williams.
“We aim to establish a gallery of leading Welsh artists here at Palé Hall to combine with the sculpture trail,” said Mr Cooper-Barney, an avid art collector.
“My investment Welsh art is a statement of intent to support Welsh artists.
“We are committed to establishing Palé Hall as a coveted destination here in the beautiful heart of Wales.”
Palé Hall is a five-star luxury hotel in the heart of North Wales. Set in a Victorian mansion on the edge of Eryri (Snowdonia) National Park, the hotel is known for its historic elegance, exceptional hospitality and connection to the surrounding natural landscape.
Comments
