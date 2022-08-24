Child rescued by fishing boat after capsizing in Cardigan Bay
A CHILD has been rescued by a fishing boat after capsizing in a kayak in Cardigan Bay.
Emergency services rushed to the scene after a walker on the coastal path in Ceibwr Bay rang 999 on Tuesday, 23 August, at around 12.38pm after spotting a man and two children on two sit-on kayaks, who had capsized in the water.
While one child and the father of the children made it back onto a kayak and into a cove near the bay, the other child began to drift away, clinging to the other kayak.
A Mayday broadcast went out from HM Coastguard’s Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre at Milford Haven and a fishing vessel responded.
Moylegrove Coastguard Rescue Team, along with the HM Coastguard helicopter based at St Athan and two RNLI lifeboats from Fishguard, were also sent.
The child was rescued by the fishing vessel. All three were taken back to Fishguard by the lifeboat where they were checked over. No-one was injured in the incident.
Max Hawkins, Senior Maritime Operations Officer for HM Coastguard, said: “Thankfully, this incident ended safely and we’re very grateful to the person who called 999 and asked for the coastguard after spotting something was wrong. And we’re also grateful to the fishing vessel that diverted to help.
“All three kayakers involved were reported to be using kayaks suited for going to sea and were all wearing flotation aids – this undoubtedly helped them. But even the most experienced can be caught out by changing tides or weather conditions.
“It’s always helpful as well to have a mobile phone or another means of calling for help.
“If you’re sea kayaking, take a phone in a waterproof bag, or carry a 406 Personal Locator Beacon for more remote locations.”
The SafeTrx safety identification scheme is free and is another way of providing HM Coastguard with vital information in an emergency.
