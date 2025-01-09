A primary school has decried ‘what is the world coming to’ after children were offered drugs on their way home from school.
Police were called on Wednesday afternoon after children heading home from Ysgol y Gorlan in Tremadog were offered 'various drugs' down the 'Cyt' - a footpath between Tremadog and Porthmadog.
Ysgol y Gorlan said: "Thank you to the Police for responding immediately to our concerns regarding adults offering various drugs to children down the 'Cyt' ( footpath from Tremadog to Port). What is the world coming to?"
North Wales Police De Gwynedd said: "Officers (were) on patrol walking through the footpath connecting Ysgol y Gorlan to nearby Isgraig estate and Pensyflog following concerns that unknown persons had been offering to supply controlled substances to young people/children.
"If you have any information that may assist police in taking action against these persons please speak to us online using the chat facility on our website or alternatively you can reach out to provide anonymous reports to Crimestoppers."