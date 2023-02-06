A MAN has died following a fall whilst mountain climbing over the weekend.
The man was one of three ascending the Gribin ridge in Eryri (Snowdon) when a piece of rock fell away, causing him to fall a 'considerable distance'.
Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Team confirmed they were called out on Saturday, 4 February.
The team said: “Three young men were ascending the Gribin ridge when a handhold broke away causing one to fall a considerable distance.
“Sadly, he did not survive his injuries, the recovery continued through to Sunday lunchtime with the help of the Coastguard rescue helicopter.
“The thoughts of all team members are with the casualties family and friends.”