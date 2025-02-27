Vicki said: “Something – if not everything – broke. I went flying. I remember flipping upside down, then boom! I must have blacked-out for a few seconds because the next thing I can remember was my friend, Neil, in front of me, my arms, the ropes, the boulders around me, covered in blood. I was trying to sit up and move my limbs. But I could feel my left lower leg was broken; any attempted movement resulted in nothing but intense pain.”