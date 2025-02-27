A charity bike run from Wolverhampton to Aberdyfi which has been taking place since 1993 is seeking participants for this year’s event, writes Doris O’Keefe.
Organisers are hoping for a good turn out once again for the annual charity Bike Ride from Wolverhampton to Aberdyfi , which this year takes place on Friday, 20 June.
Bob Nickless from Aberdyfi, who has been involved with the bike ride since it began and is a member of the bike ride organising committee said: " Our annual charity Bike Ride has been running since 1993. "
"It is a hugely popular occasion in our Aberdyfi calendar - always very well supported by locals, and all riders and their own supporters are warmly welcomed each year in the village.
"The ride is a personal challenge where riders are encouraged to challenge their bike riding durability and fitness levels, and at the same time raise money for charity.
"Any money raised is accredited to the ride through Just Giving or other means of making donations.
"Riders can elect to raise sponsorship money for a very personal cause or contribute to an official charity selected by the organisers, who keep in mind local causes for both the Wolverhampton and Aberdyfi areas.
"Along the route riders are fully supported by volunteer motor cyclists, bike mechanics and food stations. There is also the option of a 'warm up' loop -approximately 100 miles - back to Wolverhampton the day before the main ride.
"Last year's ride raised an incredible £183,256.55 . We look forward to the event again this year and hope to see plenty of riders taking on this personal challenge with the chance to raise a lot of money for our chosen charities."
Anyone wishing to participate can find full details of registration on the website aberdoveybikeride.org.uk