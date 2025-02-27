Car parks at North Wales’ three major hospitals are so busy patients are unable to park, say councillors concerned about patient welfare.
Now Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board is advising patients to consider using public transport or having a family member drop them off for appointments.
The health board is also asking those visiting a loved one at Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor, Ysbyty Glan Clwyd, and Wrexham Maelor Hospital to consider visiting at quieter times – if possible.
The advice follows concerns raised by several councillors and patients who say the parking problems at all three sites remain a real concern for anyone hoping to find a parking space.
Stuart Keen, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board’s director of environment and estates, said the health board were considering their options but advised those visiting hospital of considering ways to avoid being left driving around searching for a space.
“With increased demand for services, parking can add to the anxiety and stress when you are attending for an outpatient appointment or to visit a loved one in hospital,” he said.
“There are practical ways to reduce this. If at all possible, could someone drop you off and pick you up if you have an outpatient appointment?
“By allowing more time for your visit, could you use public transport to access the hospital?
“If you are visiting a relative or friend, can you do so in the evening?
“We do understand this advice is not always suitable, appropriate, or practical for some people.”
He added: “We are continuing to work to find solutions to ease the pressures on our sites, and we will share proposals when we are able.
“In the meantime, please help us to help you by following these simple rules if you are driving to and parking at our sites.”