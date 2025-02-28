Criccieth is marking St David’s Day this year with a special exhibition on the High Street, featuring the unveiling of St Non’s Gown of daffodils.
The town has a strong connection to the daffodil, as former Prime Minister David Lloyd George who lived here, was the first to promote it as the national symbol of Wales.
Last October, Cricieth Creadigol Creative Criccieth - a Town Council initiative - called on the community to help to commemorate St David’s Day 2025 by knitting and crocheting daffodils.
The result is a breathtaking gown, adorned with 500 handcrafted, created as a tribute to St. Non, mother of St David (c500 - c589), the patron saint of Wales, which is celebrated on 1 March.
Non is said to have given birth to St David at what is known today as Capel Non a striking clifftop site in St David’s, Pembrokeshire.
The St Non’s Gown is on display in the window of no 47 High Street.
Adding to the celebrations, shops along Criccieth’s High Street feature beautiful wreaths made from a 1,000 handcrafted daffodils, and a special post box topper has been created.
Cllr Delyth Lloyd, Chair of Criccieth Town Council said: "I warmly congratulate our talented local knitting and crochet group for arranging stunning community St. David's Day window displays in our shops and getting people involved. Their creativity and dedication have brought vibrant life to our community, showcasing Welsh pride and heritage beautifully.
Thank you for spreading joy and celebrating our culture so wonderfully."
Rich Wilcock, Chair of Criccieth Business Forum added: “St. Non’s Gown of daffodils is a testament to the incredible talent of our local people, brought together through Cricieth Creadigol Creative Criccieth. Their work not only brightens our town but also supports our businesses by attracting visitors to experience the warmth and charm of Criccieth.”