Borth Coastguard team were called to Ynyslas beach on Sunday evening following reports of two vehicles stuck in the soft sand.
The coastguard said: "The team were called out at 8.33pm just as the sunset was fading over Borth.
"Two vehicles were stuck in the soft sand at Ynyslas beach and were unable to self recover.
"Our responsibility is for people not vehicles, however, in situations such as this when there is potential risk to the people involved and also the possible pollution that a vehicle left in an area the tide will cover over, we will help where we can.
Two vehicles recovered, two relieved owners and their passengers and a long drive home for all of them.”
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