As police forces across the country are shining a light on the dedication, resilience, and bravery of response officers this week, and North Wales Police shared this story.

Following a report of multiple burglaries at a caravan park in Abererch, officers quickly responded and discovered a man who attempting to enter a chalet.

They searched him and found he was in possession of knives and a slingshot.

Their quick actions prevented any valuable items being taken and safeguarded people at the caravan park.

District Inspector Iwan Jones said: “On this occasion, the officers potentially prevented people from harm at the hands of the burglar due to their swift actions.

Read more about Response Policing Week at https://orlo.uk/yszHA.