As police forces across the country are shining a light on the dedication, resilience, and bravery of response officers this week, and North Wales Police shared this story.
Following a report of multiple burglaries at a caravan park in Abererch, officers quickly responded and discovered a man who attempting to enter a chalet.
They searched him and found he was in possession of knives and a slingshot.
Their quick actions prevented any valuable items being taken and safeguarded people at the caravan park.
District Inspector Iwan Jones said: “On this occasion, the officers potentially prevented people from harm at the hands of the burglar due to their swift actions.
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