Fire stations will remain open across the region, North Wales Fire and Rescue Authority say.
The authority approved the Draft Community Risk Management Implementation Plan Consultation Report 2026 – 2027, a paper pledging to retain fire stations, at an online meeting on Monday, 20 April.
A public consultation received 397 responses, including 71 from Gwynedd.
Only five members of staff responded to the survey.
The consultation asked about a range of subjects, including mental health, recruitment, and concerns about fire safety.
The consultation received 72 comments concerning the “adequacy of fire engines, fire stations, and staffing levels across the service area”, as well as “repeated requests not to close fire stations”, but the report states “the service has no intention to close any fire stations”, adding: “The service has increased the number of whole-time fire stations (from eight to 10) following the introduction of a pilot project at Dolgellau and Porthmadog fire stations, which now operate a day crewed system, thus improving fire cover across different rural areas in South Gwynedd.”
The service also received 90 comments about recruitment and workforce diversity – with “many responses” debating the “emphasis on diversity versus prioritising the physical and mental health requirements needed for the role of a firefighter”.
But other respondents said the service needed to “recruit more women and those from diverse backgrounds and people with life experience”.
Other concerns raised included 76 people requesting more visibility in rural areas, 151 letters about air fryers, e-bikes/e-scooters, vaping, and charging equipment, and the addition of solar panels on roof tops.
The authority also received numerous comments about wildfires, flooding, coastal and tidal water safety, and severe weather.
The report said it was encouraging to see the “diversity of other minority languages represented among those who took part in the consultation” aside from English and Welsh.
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