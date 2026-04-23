The consultation received 72 comments concerning the “adequacy of fire engines, fire stations, and staffing levels across the service area”, as well as “repeated requests not to close fire stations”, but the report states “the service has no intention to close any fire stations”, adding: “The service has increased the number of whole-time fire stations (from eight to 10) following the introduction of a pilot project at Dolgellau and Porthmadog fire stations, which now operate a day crewed system, thus improving fire cover across different rural areas in South Gwynedd.”