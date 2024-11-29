Concerns are growing for the safety of a man following reports of a possible missing diver.
The Coastguard called the police at 3.03pm on Thursday, 28 November, informing them of a report made to them at 1.15pm concerning the safety of a possible diver off Porth Ysgaden on the Llyn Peninsula.
A multi-agency search was coordinated yesterday along the coastline and on land in the surrounding area, but the man has not been located.
Specialist police officers continued to search on Friday, 29 November, with further support from the Coastguard.
Chief Inspector Stephen Pawson said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area of Porth Ysgaden on Wednesday, November 27th or Thursday, November 28th to make contact with us at the earliest opportunity.
“I am particularly interested in identifying a van driver who spoke to a coastguard member in the area of the cove yesterday, who I believe could have information that could assist with our enquiries.
“I am also asking anyone who saw a silver Ford Mondeo Titanium parked in the car park close to Porth Ysgaden between November 27th and November 28th to get in touch.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact us by calling 101, or via the website using the link below, quoting reference number Q179229.”