DRIVERS are four times more likely to crash when using a phone, Dyfed-Powys police has warned as they support a new safety campaign.
To crack down on the issue of people using their phone while driving, the force, along with GoSafe are supporting a National Police Chiefs Council campaign.
The three-week operation aims to remind motorists of the risks of calling, texting, using the internet or streaming music or videos while driving – and the penalties faced by those who are caught.
The consequences range from a £200 fine and six points on their licence for a one-time offence, to a lengthy ban and a £1,000 fine for those caught twice. New drivers who have passed within two years of being caught face having their licence revoked if caught just once.
New legislation makes it clear that the law includes using a phone for the internet, checking social media, streaming and uploading content while driving.
Dyfed-Powys Police Chief Inspector Chris Neve said: “When you get behind the wheel it is your responsibility to stay focused and alert.
“This means you absolutely shouldn’t be making or receiving calls, texting, tweeting, searching the internet, streaming music, or anything else that takes your attention from the road.
“We know that the majority of drivers do put their phone away or on silent, but it’s concerning that there are still people out there willing to risk driving whilst distracted.
“We are more than happy to support this operation, but remind those intent on breaking the law that keeping our roads safe is a year-round commitment and our work will not stop when the campaign comes to an end.”