Crew change for Aberystwyth lifeboat

In 2020 Richard was awarded the BEM in Queens Honours list in recognition of his voluntary service. Station treasurer David Jenkins joined Aberystwyth Lifeboat crew in 1961 and appointed as Helmsman from 1964 until 1981 serving on the Liverpool class lifeboat Aguila Wren, and the first inshore rescue boat trialled in Aberystwyth. In 1981 David took up the position of treasurer serving in this position until December 2021. In recognition of his service to the RNLI David was awarded a gold badge in 2008 and bar in 2013. In 2018 David was awarded an MBE in recognition of his voluntary service to the RNLI. Following the retirements, long standing crew member Geraint Wheeler has been appointed Lifeboat Operations manager and Mrs Francis Lewis has taken up the post of station treasurer. Speaking of the retirements, Aberystwyth Lifeboat Chairman Mr Mark Morgan MNM said: “We are extremely grateful to both Richard and David for their years of service to the RNLI and their contribution in establishing the station and crew we have today. “We congratulate Geraint and Francis on their appointments. “Both have a longstanding involvement with Aberystwyth Lifeboat station and bring with them a wealth of knowledge and experience.”