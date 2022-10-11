Crew member becomes newest helm at New Quay RNLI
RNLI volunteer Ben Davies has become the newest helm on New Quay’s D-class inshore lifeboat.
On Tuesday, 4 October, after many months of training and assessments, both at station and at the RNLI college in Poole, father-of-two Ben, 47, underwent a final assessment at sea with RNLI assessor Hugh Davies and passed with flying colours.
Ben is now qualified to take command of the inshore lifeboat on exercise and on service.
Following a year of extensive training Ben, who joined the crew in March 2017, said: “It’s a great feeling getting to this stage after all the hard work training and learning.
“I would like to thank my fellow crew members for their support and time given, and my family for supporting me all the way.”
Roger Couch, New Quay RNLI lifeboat operations manager said: “We all would like to congratulate Ben on his achievement.
“Ben will be a great asset to the existing helms and will enhance our ability to respond to taskings, allowing us to continue saving lives at sea. Well done Ben!”
