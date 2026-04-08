An injured teenager has been rescued after getting into difficulty near Portmeirion.
Criccieth RNLI, Criccieth Coastguard Rescue Team and the coastguard helicopter were called out at 3pm on Monday, 6 April to treat and extract the teenage walker who was injured between Portmeirion and Boston Lodge.
“Neither of the station’s lifeboats were launched, but the team made their way in the inshore rescue boat’s 4x4 launch vehicle to Portmeirion hotel, before walking to the casualty’s location,” a Criccieth RNLI spokesperson said.
“The rescue coordinators were keen to have a lifeboat nearby in case an extraction by sea was the preferred option. “
The condition of the teenager is now known.
The volunteers of Criccieith RNLI returned the station by 6pm.
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