North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Andy Dunbobbin and Get Safe Online have teamed up to provide online safety tips for booking holidays.
Get Safe Online CEO Tony Neate said fraudsters set up fake websites, listings, emails, ads, social media posts and texts and even make phone calls “to trick you into paying for a holiday, flight or other trip that simply doesn’t exist” so “make sure you follow our expert advice”.
PCC Andy Dunbobbin said the campaign “highlights how important it is for people across North Wales to feel confident and safe when booking their holidays online”.
For more advice on booking holidays and travel safely online, visit www.getsafeonline.org and choose ‘Protecting Yourself’ and then ‘Holiday & Travel Booking’.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.