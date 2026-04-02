Beicwyr Llyn Bikers Motorcycle Club will once again raise money for good causes, but their 16th year of fundraising looks a little different.
Instead of raising money for one cause, the bikers want to help smaller causes.
“We are always asked by a coffee morning here or a family or individual that could help with a small but just as important contribution,” a spokesperson for Beicwyr Llyn Bikers Motorcycle Club said.
“So this year that is what we are hoping to do, with the help of our members, family and supporters.”
The bikers set off from Y Maes, Pwllheli on 26 April, riding around Gwynedd hoping to add to the amazing total of £89,000 raised over the last 15 years for good causes.
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