A MISUSE of Drugs Act warrant has been executed at a luxury manor house in Gwynedd.
North Wales Police said they executed the warrant at Plas Glynllifon, near Caernarfon, on 7 April.
The grade I listed building, once owned by Lord Newborough, was used in 1969 as the venue for the ball for the investiture of The Prince of Wales, now King Charles III.
North Wales Police said on social media: “We can confirm that earlier today, Tuesday 7 April, North Wales Police executed a Misuse of Drugs Act warrant at Plas Glynllifon, near Caernarfon.
“Officers will remain at the location for several days while enquiries continue. We are asking members of the public to respect the police cordon as officers carry out their work.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.