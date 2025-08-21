Criccieth RNLI Lifeboat station will host an open day this Saturday.
The open day will run from 11am until 4pm on Saturday, 23 August, with a lifeboat launch and display, face painting, barbecue and a variety of stalls.
The crew said: “Please note that from Saturday 0900 until 1700, the road outside the Station is subject to a road closure, with no through access.
“The closure is in place to ensure public safety and to enable ourselves and partner agencies to set up displays.
“The fun start at 11am on Saturday, August the 23th! We look forward to welcoming you to the Station.”
