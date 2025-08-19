Police are appealing for information following an altercation in Pwllheli.
Shortly after 10.30am on 11 August, officers responded to a disturbance outside of the Yr Eifl residential building on Ffordd Mela in Pwllheli.
The incident involved three males, reportedly involved in an altercation.
Two sustained injuries during this incident and were taken to hospital.
The other was arrested at the scene on suspicion of wounding offences.
Inspector Andrew Davies said: “We want to reassure the local community that there is no ongoing threat to the public, and the suspect is currently in custody.
“If you witnessed anything or have information that could assist our enquiries, please get in touch via our website or by calling 101, quoting incident reference C123655.”
