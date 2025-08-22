“Our rip current advice is the same whether you are at a lifeguarded beach or not. If you find yourself caught in a rip current don’t fight against it or you’ll get exhausted. If you can stand, wade don’t swim back to shore, or swim parallel to the beach until you’re free of the current, then return to the beach. Alternatively, if you can’t do either of those or are becoming exhausted – Float to Live to preserve your energy and then wave and shout for help.”