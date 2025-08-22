With families enjoying the long weekend and school holidays by visiting the coast, the RNLI is urging people to go to a lifeguarded beach where possible and remember their lifesaving Float to Live advice.
Weather and surf forecasts are showing a strong likelihood of large and potentially dangerous surf conditions from Monday, peaking that evening and into Tuesday.
The biggest surf is likely to be on southerly and westerly facing beaches and coastlines.
Chris Cousens, RNLI Water Safety Lead says: “We want people to enjoy the bank holiday and stay safe, and with this unusually big surf forecast for this time of year likely to peak later in the bank holiday weekend and early next week, it’s important for people to be aware so they can keep themselves and their families safe
“Big surf means greater risk from rip currents and the swell also coincides with spring tides – which means more powerful tidal water movement at greater speed.
“The forecast is changeable, so things might look different over the next couple of days. But we do know that with the current forecast for bigger waves building and arriving towards the end and the day after the August bank holiday weekend, beaches are likely to be busy with holidaymakers and locals.
“Some places could see bigger waves building through the weekend too.
“We always advise people to visit a lifeguarded beach where possible – but we also appreciate people will be out on the coast where lifeguards are not present.
“Rip currents are powerful channels of water that become more powerful in larger surf.
“They are also found around river mouths, estuaries and man-made structures like piers and groynes.
“Our rip current advice is the same whether you are at a lifeguarded beach or not. If you find yourself caught in a rip current don’t fight against it or you’ll get exhausted. If you can stand, wade don’t swim back to shore, or swim parallel to the beach until you’re free of the current, then return to the beach. Alternatively, if you can’t do either of those or are becoming exhausted – Float to Live to preserve your energy and then wave and shout for help.”
RNLI Float to Live advice:
· Tilt your head back, submerging your ears
· Relax and control your breathing
· Move your hands and legs around to help you stay afloat
· Your legs may sink, that’s ok – we all float differently
· Practice swimming at a supervised location like a swimming pool.
RNLI advice if caught in a rip current:
· Don’t try to swim against it or you’ll get exhausted
· If you can stand, wade don’t swim
· If you can, swim parallel to the shore until free of the rip and then head for shore
· Always raise your hand and shout for help
· If your struggling, conserve your energy and Float to Live.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.