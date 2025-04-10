Police are appealing for witnesses following an alleged sexual assault in Criccieth on Saturday, 5 April.
Gwynedd police say the assault reportedly happened near the coastal path at the beach at around 7.30pm.
Detective Sergeant Mark Dickson said: “I am appealing to anyone who was walking in the area of Graig Ddu beach and the coastal path between 5.30pm and 8.30pm to contact us.
“Incidents of this kind are rare, and I would reassure the community that there is an increased police presence in the area for reassurance.
“Investigations into this incident are ongoing, and I would urge anyone with information that could assist detectives in their enquiries to contact us via our website or by calling 101, quoting reference 25000279939.”