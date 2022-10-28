Crime on the rise in Ceredigion

Subscribe newsletter
Crime has risen over the last year in Ceredigion, official police records reveal.
Dyfed-Powys Police recorded 5,999 offences in Ceredigion in the 12 months to June, according to the Office for National Statistics.
That was an increase of 29 per cent compared to the previous year, when there were 4,640.
However, at 82.3 crimes per 1,000 people, that was lower than the rate across England and Wales, which stood at 91.3.
The figures come as a victim support group says “women deserve better” after a sharp rise in violent and sexual offences led to a record high for police-recorded crime in England and Wales.
Crimes recorded in Ceredigion
Figures covering the 12 months to June 2022
• 321 sexual offences, a rise of 88%
• 3,014 violent offences, a rise of 36%
• 603 incidents of criminal damage and arson, up 25%
• 256 drug offences, down 21%
• 45 possession of weapons such as firearms or knives, no change
• 768 public order offences, up 22%
• 885 theft offences, a rise of 31%
• 1,264 stalking and harassment offences, up 30%
Of the crimes recorded in Ceredigion over the last 12 months, 321 were sexual offences – an increase of 88 per cent from the year before.
Meanwhile, violent crime has soared in the area, from 2,219 to 3,014 over this period.
One of the main factors behind this increase was the rise in violence with injury, which rose by 44 per cent, from 457 incidents to 660.
Across England and Wales there were 70,600 rape offences recorded in the year to June, another record high and an increase of 20 per cent from 59,046 in 2019-20.
The number has nearly doubled in just over six years, from 36,321 in 2015-16.
Reacting to the figures, Diana Fawcett, chief executive at the charity Victim Support, said: “This huge increase in sexual violence, in particular rape, reported to the police is seriously alarming and a stark reminder that the government needs to get a grip on staggeringly low conviction rates and horrendous court delays.
Nationally, domestic-abuse related offences totalled 912,181 in the year to June, up 6% on the previous 12 months and up 14% in 2019-20.
Some of this increase “may reflect improvements seen in recording and reporting over the last few years,” the ONS added.
And theft offences in Ceredigion rose by 31 per cent, with 885 incidents recorded in the 12 months to June.
At 12.1 crimes per 1,000 people, that was far lower than the rate across England and Wales, which stood at 26.5.
A Home Office spokesperson said: “It is good to see an eight per cent rise in the volume of charges for rape offences. However, the volume of rapes and sexual offences is very concerning.
“Some of the increase in reporting can be attributed to more victims coming forward, and we welcome that, as these crimes can all too often be hidden."
“We need the police and the Crown Prosecution Service to do more and raise the bar, so that victims know they will be taken seriously and the criminals responsible are put behind bars,” they added.
The Home Office said it was glad to see an increase in the number of charges for sexual offences, but was concerned by the rising number of offences.
A spokesperson said: “Some of the increase in reporting can be attributed to more victims coming forward, and we welcome that, as these crimes can all too often be hidden."
“We need the police and the Crown Prosecution Service to do more and raise the bar, so that victims know they will be taken seriously and the criminals responsible are put behind bars,” they added.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |