A disqualified driver who led police on a high-speed pursuit before attempting to enter onto the A55 carriageway the wrong way has been jailed.
Nathan Raymond Williams, 29, of Tan y Bryn Road, Maesgeirchen, Bangor appeared before Caernarfon Court charged with driving offences including dangerous driving and driving whilst disqualified.
The sentencing follows an incident in Bangor just before 5pm on 12 January when an officer was on patrol on Garth Road. His attention was drawn to a vehicle travelling at speed along Glynne Road.
The officer followed the silver Alfa Romeo onto Sackville Road. An attempt was made to stop the driver. Williams drove faster along the High Street, driving through a red light at the junction of Farrar Road, continuing at speeds in excess of 60mph, overtaking several vehicles on Caernarfon Road before negotiating the Tesco roundabout the wrong way and entering onto the A4086 travelling contra before crossing the central carriageway up the eastbound on slip onto the A55.
Williams attempted to turn right at the top of the on slip to travel westbound on the eastbound carriageway of the A55. The officer took evasive action, making contact with the vehicle to bring it to a stop.
Williams pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 52 weeks in prison and disqualified from driving for five years and three months.
PC Robert Williams said: “Williams’ driving that evening was completely reckless and could have easily caused a serious, if not fatal incident.
“We know disqualified and uninsured drivers like Williams pose a risk to other road users, both for causing serious collisions and in causing higher premiums for us all.
“We regularly carry out patrols and are determined to catch offenders, so we are pleased a dangerous driver has been taken off the roads and is paying the consequences by serving a custodial sentence.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.