The officer followed the silver Alfa Romeo onto Sackville Road. An attempt was made to stop the driver. Williams drove faster along the High Street, driving through a red light at the junction of Farrar Road, continuing at speeds in excess of 60mph, overtaking several vehicles on Caernarfon Road before negotiating the Tesco roundabout the wrong way and entering onto the A4086 travelling contra before crossing the central carriageway up the eastbound on slip onto the A55.