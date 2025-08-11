Rusty the dog was out for a walk with his owners near Cwmsymlog when he fell on the morning of Sunday 10 August.
After receiving the call, a team of five attended the scene and used rope rescue equipment to return Rusty safely to his owners, Cari and Owen.
Owen König said: “We can’t thank you enough for your quick and effective response, the definition of a well trained team.
“Thankfully, Rusty hasn’t a scratch on him and has been relaxing in bed most of the day - incredibly grateful for your services.”
