A dog was rescued after falling down a 20 metre ravine near Aberystwyth.

Rusty the dog was out for a walk with his owners near Cwmsymlog when he fell on the morning of Sunday 10 August.

Thankfully, Aberystwyth Fire Station crew were primed and ready to help.

After receiving the call, a team of five attended the scene and used rope rescue equipment to return Rusty safely to his owners, Cari and Owen.

Owen König said: “We can’t thank you enough for your quick and effective response, the definition of a well trained team.

“Thankfully, Rusty hasn’t a scratch on him and has been relaxing in bed most of the day - incredibly grateful for your services.”