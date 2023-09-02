THE centre of Dolgellau has been closed off this afternoon (Saturday) following reports of an incident near the Spar store and post office.
It is unclear at present what has happened but the Cambrian News has been told by people in the town that they heard a 'loud bang' earlier today.
Police, ambulance and fire crews are in the centre of the town with reports of an air ambulance arriving in the town.
North Wales Police has issued a statement saying: "Due to an ongoing incident the centre of Dolgellau is currently completely closed to vehicles and members of the public, it will remain closed for quite a while.
"Please avoid the area so that the emergency services can carry out their work.
"Thank you for your cooperation with this matter."
It is unclear whether there are any injuries at present.