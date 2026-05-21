Video shared with the Cambrian News show a vehicle on fire on a petrol station forecourt in Gwynedd.
Emergency services attended the scene of the fire, and motorists were being urged to stay away.
North Wales Police said earlier this afternoon that the A487 (Park Road) was closed in Penrhyndeudraeth due to an incident by the garage. They assisted North Wales Fire & Rescue Service with traffic management enforcement.
Dramatic video and a photograph shared with the ‘Cambrian News’ shows a vehicle on fire, and then burnt out, at the Esso station forecourt.
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