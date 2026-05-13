North Wales Police are appealing for help to find a woman missing from Stoke-on-Trent.
They have share an appeal by Stoke-on-Trent Police saying the woman has links to north Wales.
The post says: “We need your help in finding 45-year-old Danielle, who has gone missing from Stoke-on-Trent.
“Danielle was last seen on Saturday (9 May), in the Longton area.
“She is described as being around 4ft 11ins tall, of a slim build, with shoulder length black hair.
“Danielle was last seen wearing a pink jumper, blue ripped jeans and pink shoes.
“She has links to north Wales.
“If you see Danielle, call 999. If you have information about her whereabouts, call 101 quoting incident 379 of 9 May, or use Live Chat on our website.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.