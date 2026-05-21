Emergency services are at the scene of a fire in Gwynedd.
North Wales Police say the A487 (Park Road) is currently closed in Penrhyndeudraeth due to an incident by the garage.
“The road is closed from the junction with the A4085 High Street along the A487,” a police spokesperson said.
“The road is likely to be closed for quite a while.
“Please avoid the area to allow the emergency services to carry out their work safely.”
North Wales Fire are assisting North Wales Fire & Rescue Service
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