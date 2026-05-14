Two people have been taken to hospital following a crash near Barmouth.
Police were called at 5.09pm on Monday, 11 May, to a collision on the A496, involving a dark blue VW Passat travelling from Barmouth towards Dolgellau.
The vehicle overturned after colliding with a wall and an electric pole.
Emergency services attended and the road was closed while they dealt with the incident and engineers restored the electric pole.
Two people were taken to hospital.
Anyone who saw the VW Passat before the collision, or anyone who captured the car on dashcam footage ahead of the collision, is asked to contact us via the website or by calling 101, quoting reference number O072327.
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