Under fire Powys council cabinet member Cllr Jackie Charlton has had the waste and recycling role taken away from her list of responsibilities.
The move dodges the need for an extraordinary meeting to be held to debate a motion of no confidence in Cllr Charlton.
On 19 May Powys council leader Cllr Jake Berriman took to Facebook to announce the reshuffle.
Waste and recycling will be added to the role of cabinet member for regulatory services Cllr Richard Church, while Cllr Charlton will be left to look after delivering the council’s green agenda.
Cllr Berriman said: “Given ongoing public disquiet and member concerns about the roll-out of recent changes to the waste and recycling service, I can see that the issue has become one of confidence in the portfolio holder.
“This is detracting from the energetic efforts being made by our hard-working staff to deliver a stable service and sustained improvements.
“With immediate effect I am, therefore, reassigning the waste and recycling function of the council to Cllr Church.
“Leaving Cllr Charlton to continue her focus on delivering the greener Powys agenda which is significant in terms of delivering our Stronger – Fairer – Greener Corporate and strategic Equalities Plan.”
Last Friday opposition councillor from both the Powys Independents and Conservative group joined forces to ask the new council chairman Cllr Geoff Morgan to hold an extraordinary meeting to debate the motion of no confidence in Cllr Charlton
At the council’s annual meeting on 14 May, it was revealed that a motion of no confidence had been blocked from debate due to the Senedd elections.
In March the council rolled out of the new waste and recycling routes which saw problems due to uncollected waste and recycling in many parts of Powys.
The issues have continued into this month.
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