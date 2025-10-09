A man has died after a crash in Gwynedd.
North Wales Police said the man died following “a single vehicle road traffic collision”.
The crash took place between Bontnewydd and Rhostryfan on 5 October.
The road was closed for several hours and emergency services were sent to the scene. Motorists were asked to avoid the area as the police and ambulance service worked at the scene.
A North Wales Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 8.20pm on Monday, 6 October, we received a call from the ambulance service reporting a single vehicle road traffic collision between Bontnewydd and Rhostryfan.
“The driver was taken to hospital but despite all efforts, he sadly died.
“The coroner has been informed.”
