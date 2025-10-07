Elin Mair Jones from Sarn Mellteyrn has won this year's Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol Cyngor Gwynedd Scholarship worth £3,000.
The scholarship is awarded annually to support a student who lives in Gwynedd and chooses to study 100 per cent of their degree course at the Bangor University through the medium of Welsh.
Elin, who achieved her A levels at Coleg Meirion Dwyfor, has won the scholarship to study Welsh.
She said: "Receiving this scholarship means a lot to me and my family.
"I'm very passionate about the Welsh language so choosing to study Welsh as a subject at university was a natural step for me.
"It's a diverse and broad topic. I'm really looking forward to studying the Television Scripting module in order to gain new experiences and develop new skills.
"I'd like to be a teacher in the future but I also want to keep an open mind at the moment because I'm aware studying Welsh gives so many opportunities and career options."
The scholarship was established jointly between Gwynedd Council and the Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol.
Dr Ioan Matthews, Chief Executive of the latter said: "On behalf of the coleg, I would like to congratulate Elin on winning the scholarship this year and we wish her every success at Bangor University.
"I would also like to thank Cyngor Gwynedd for their continued support over the years. It's a pleasure to work together to support students to continue studying through the medium of Welsh at university."
Cllr Dewi Jones, Cabinet Member for Education said: “Huge congratulations to Elin Mair Jones on securing the scholarship, and all the best to her as she begins her studies at university.”
Visit the Coleg website for information on how to apply for the 2026 scholarship. Go to the Coleg Cymraeg Course Finder on the website to check which courses are eligible for the scholarship.
