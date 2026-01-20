A driver stopped for speeding in Gwynedd has been arrested after being found under the influence of drugs.
Whilst on patrol on the evening of Saturday, 17 January, PC 2717 was in the Llanbedr area.
A vehicle was stopped for speeding through the village and the driver tested positive for cocaine and was arrested under Section 5a of the Road Traffic Act.
“Drug driving is not tolerated in our community,” a police spokesperson said.
“Anybody who has concerns about someone they believe to be driving under the influence are asked to contact us via the website or by calling 101 ( always dial 999 if they are posing an imminent danger) or alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Comments
