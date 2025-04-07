The Chief Constable of the police force serving Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire, and Powys announced his retirement from policing after a 25-year career.
Chief Constable Dr Richard Lewis said: “As someone who was raised in west Wales and has worked in all four counties, leading Dyfed-Powys Police has been the professional privilege of my life.
“I have nothing but fond memories of working in this fantastic force, and in policing. It has been a real honour to work alongside PCC Dafydd Llywelyn, a true leader and nationally important figure in Wales who has invested so much in the development of Dyfed-Powys and the safety of its communities.
“I have every confidence that whoever is appointed the next Chief Constable will continue the force’s positive trajectory, which led us to cutting crime by 18% over the past 12 months - which is by some distance the biggest cut in crime anywhere in England and Wales.”
Following the Chief Constable’s announcement, Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn said: “I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Chief Constable Dr. Richard Lewis for his service and dedication to Dyfed-Powys Police.
“His leadership has been instrumental in guiding the force through a period of significant change over the last three years, ensuring we continue to provide an effective and efficient policing service to the communities we serve.
“In the coming weeks, I will begin the process of appointing a new Chief Constable to build on the strong foundations that have been put in place over the last three years.
“On behalf of the people of the Dyfed-Powys area, I would like to thank Richard for his service and commitment, and I wish him every success for the future.
Deputy Chief Constable Ifan Charles will act as temporary Chief Constable while a successor is appointed.