“As we know, if an offender is off the streets they cannot reoffend. So, inevitably we will see further demands on our already stretched police service and our members picking up the additional risk,” the chair said. “I worry that judges may start being more relaxed when it comes to sentencing if they feel the capacity is not there is our jails. The Government must now urgently invest in prison capacity and managing offenders when they are released so they don’t go on to re-offend.”