ABERYSTWYTH emergency services were called out in the early hours of Tuesday morning to reports of a person in the water.
The crew of Aberystwyth lifeboat were paged at 3.45am on Tuesday morning and headed to North Beach, where they were told the 'casualty' was out of the water.
Bad Achub Aberystwyth Lifeboat said in a post to social media: "Crew were paged at 03:45 this morning to reports of a person in the water, the lifeboat was quickly launched and proceeded to North beach area where they were informed the casualty was out of the water so the lifeboat was stood down and returned to station for a quick washdown before being put back to bed."
The local coastguard team also took to social media and said: "As the Coastguard Team arrived on scene (on North Beach) we received an update that the casualty had been located safe and well and we were stood down to return to station."
Dyfed-Powys Police was also called to the scene and the Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 936 was prepped but stood down prior to lifting.