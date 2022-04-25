Elderly woman injured in town centre collision

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a 91-year-old woman was left with suspected serious injuries following a collision with a vehicle in Cardigan town centre.

Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a road traffic collision in College Row, Cardigan, near Greenfields Square car park.

A blue Isuzu collided with a 91-year-old woman at approximately 12:10pm on Thursday, 14th April 2022, leading to suspected serious injuries. The woman was taken to hospital and has since been released.