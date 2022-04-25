Elderly woman injured in town centre collision
POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a 91-year-old woman was left with suspected serious injuries following a collision with a vehicle in Cardigan town centre.
Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a road traffic collision in College Row, Cardigan, near Greenfields Square car park.
A blue Isuzu collided with a 91-year-old woman at approximately 12:10pm on Thursday, 14th April 2022, leading to suspected serious injuries. The woman was taken to hospital and has since been released.
Anyone with information, dashcam or doorbell footage that could help officers with their investigation, is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101.
