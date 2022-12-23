EMERGENCY services are out in force this evening dealing with ‘an incident’ in the Dolgellau area.
Motorists are being advised to avoid the Ganllwyd area along the A470 and a large presence of police, fire and mountain rescue teams have been seen near Llanelltyd bridge.
There is a large emergency service presence near Dolgellau tonight (Erfyl Lloyd Davies )
North Wales Police issued a statement earlier this evening saying: “Due to an incident that we are currently dealing with in Ganllwyd by river Mawddach please keep away from the area and take alternative routes if possible. Thank you.”
It is unclear at present what the incident is.