Emergency services responded to reports of an overturned tractor near Borth on Thursday evening.
Fire, ambulance, police and Wales Air Ambulance all attended the incident in a field between Llandre and Dol-y-bont on Thursday evening at around 7.30pm.
The B4353 road that heads to Borth remained open while crews attended the scene.
A Wales Air Ambulance helicopter landed in the field.
It is unclear at present the extent of any injuries or how many people were involved.
A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: "Following a report just after 7.30pm on Thursday 14 August, police attended to a tractor that had overturned, just off the B4353, near Llandre."
Wales Air Ambulance has been contacted for comment.
