Police say that the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body on a popular Ceredigion beach are not being treated as suspicious.
A body was found in the water off the coast of Aberporth on Friday morning, 8 August.
The identity of the person has not yet been revealed and a report is being prepared for HM Coroner.
A police spokesperson said: "Dyfed-Powys Police received a report that a body had sadly been found in the water off the coast of Aberporth, near Cardigan at around 10.30am on Friday.
"The next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers.
"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for HM Coroner."
