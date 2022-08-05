Emotional tribute to gran as man is charged with her murder
THE family of a Birmingham grandmother who died in Barmouth last month have paid tribute to her.
Margaret Barnes, 71, died in Barmouth in the early hours of Monday, 11 July, after police were called to the scene following reports of a woman being in a ‘distressed state’.
North Wales Police confirmed on Thursday that a Barmouth man, 45-year-old David Redfern, had been charged with her murder and was due to appear before magistrates in Llandudno on Friday.
Paying tribute to Mrs Barnes, her family said: “Margaret was a devoted wife, and the best mother, grandmother and sister anyone could ask for.
“She always had a smile on her face and was always caring, loving and willing to help anyone especially her family who she cherished.
“She has been cruelly taken from us far too early.
“She will be sorely missed and we can honestly say that our lives without her will never be the same again.”
