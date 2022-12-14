Maldwyn Pugh, 90, from Amersham in Buckinghamshire, died of natural causes whilst out swimming in the sea off Aberaeron in July this year.
New Quay’s RNLI lifeboats had been out on a training exercise on 20 July when they were tasked to investigate an object in the water.
The crew of the inshore lifeboat unfortunately found and recovered the body of Mr Pugh.
His daughter, Jane Hull said: “My father died of natural causes while going for a swim at Aberaeron beach. He had family connections in the area and loved visiting.
“We will be forever grateful to the lifeboat crew who brought him back to us before he was lost at sea.
“We wanted to come and thank the crew in person and give a donation to New Quay Lifeboat Station in his memory.”
The family met with the crew, Dylan Price, Andy Campbell and George Bishop, at RNLI boathouse in New Quay earlier this month.
Roger Couch, New Quay RNLI’s Lifeboat Operations Manager said: “We would like to pass our sincere condolences to Mr Pugh’s family and thank them for their generous donation.”