Family issue emotional Father's Day appeal to find Alistair

By Dylan Davies   |   News editor
Sunday 19th June 2022 12:59 pm
Alistair, 60, was last seen on Thursday morning

THE family of a missing man who hasn’t been seen since Thursday have renewed their appeal for information.

Alistair, 60, from Lampeter, was last seen leaving his home at around 9.45am on Thursday morning (16 June).

It is believed he intended to drive to Aberaeron to run an errand.

His car -  a white Volvo – was found parked in Alban Square later that day.

However there have been no confirmed sightings of Alistair since.

His family are becoming increasingly concerned, and have appealed for anyone with information to contact police.

Insp Matthew Howells of Dyfed-Powys Police said: "Alistair’s family are understandably very worried for his safety.

“We are asking anyone who thinks they may have seen or spoken to Alistair since Thursday, or feels they have information that could help us find him, to get in touch with us straight away.

"We’re also appealing to any home or business owners in Aberaeron who has a doorbell or CCTV camera outside their property to contact us. You may have footage of Alistair or his vehicle that could help with our enquiries."

Alistair recently celebrated his 60th birthday, is well-built and around 6’ 2" tall.

He has very closely cropped grey hair, and usually wears glasses.

He is thought to have been wearing grey shorts and a pink/light coloured polo shirt when last seen.

Alistair is well-spoken and has a south English accent.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on:

Telephone: 101

Please quote reference: DP-20220616-251

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

LampeterAberaeronDyfed-Powys Police
