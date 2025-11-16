The family of 21-year-old woman found dead at a boat yard in Cardigan have urged anyone with information to come forward whilst paying tribute to their loved one.
Dyfed-Powys Police have released a statement from the family of 21-year-old Corinna Baker.
Corinna was sadly found dead at Netpool Boat Yard in Cardigan on Saturday, 15 November.
The statement said: “We as a family are distraught at the loss of our beloved Corinna.
“She was much loved and she will be greatly missed by her whole family and all those who were blessed to have known her.
“We appeal to anyone who has any information however small to please come forward.
“We ask that everybody respects our privacy at this time and allows us to grieve in peace.”
Detective Superintendent Wayne Bevan said: “Our thoughts are with Corinna's family at this understandably tragic time. We have specially trained officers supporting the family and ask that their privacy is respected.
“I urge anyone with any information, to please come forward and support our ongoing investigation”.
Officers are particularly interested in speaking with anybody who may have been at Netpool Yard, from around 9pm on Thursday 13, November.
If you have any information that could help enquiries, please get in touch.
You can visit https://orlo.uk/Dr6ar, call email [email protected], direct message police on social media or call 101. Quote reference 144 of 15th.
