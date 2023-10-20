THE family of a grandfather who died in a mid Wales motorcycle crash earlier this month have said his death has left a 'huge hole in their hearts'.
Shaun Dufty, from Upton-Upon-Severn, was riding his motorcycle along the A470 Rhayader to Llangurig at approximately 8.55am on Sunday, 8 October, when he was involved in a collision. Sadly he died at the scene.
Speaking of their loss, his family said this week: “Shaun was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle and had a wide circle of friends.
“He was a fun loving man who was a member of two motorbike clubs, enjoying riding his bikes with the bike members on Thursdays and Sundays and went to regular bike meets on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.
“His hobby was getting 1980s bikes and restoring them back to their original condition.
“He enjoyed his foreign holidays, snorkelling, loved his food and had an amazing zest for life.
“Shaun was a genuine, loving trustworthy man.
“Our world has been shattered by his loss and we have been left with a huge hole in our hearts.”
The family are being supported by specialist officers from Dyfed-Powys Police.
Officers continue to investigate the collision, and are appealing for any witnesses that may be able to help with the investigation to come forward.