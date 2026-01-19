Police are appealing for information after a motorcyclist died following a collision on Cardigan bypass over the weekend.
The road was closed for several hours following the collision on the A487 at around 1.05pm on Saturday, 17 January, between a Yamaha motorbike and a Volkswagen Transporter van.
A police spokesperson said: "Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision on the Cardigan bypass (A487).
"Officers were called just after 1.05pm to a report of a collision involving a Yamaha YZF R7 motorbike and a Volkswagen Transporter van on the A487 northbound, near the junction of Caemorgan Road.
"The rider of the motorbike was airlifted to hospital where he sadly died of his injuries. No other injuries were reported.
"Officers investigating the incident would like to hear from anyone who was driving along this stretch of road at the time, or who might have dashcam footage of any of the vehicles involved."
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting reference DP-20260117-139.
