A magical night of music awaits at Cardigan’s Mwldan on Thursday, 5 February (7.30pm), when the Mercury Prize nominated songwriter, folksong interpreter and passionate conservationist Sam Lee will perform tracks from his latest album, ‘songdreaming’.
Sam’s journey began with the groundbreaking debut album, ‘Ground Of Its Own’ in 2012, when he dramatically reworked old songs with a striking blend of traditional and contemporary sounds. The album, made possible by a prestigious Arts Foundation award, was shortlisted for the Mercury Music Prize and marked Sam's immediate impact on the music scene, a journey he continues with songdreaming (2024).
Tickets are available now from www.mwldan.co.uk or by phoning their box office between 12pm and 8pm, Tuesday-Sunday, on 01239 621 200.
