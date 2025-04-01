Dyfed-Powys Police are appealing for witnesses who may have information about a fatal collision that occurred in Carmarthenshire on Thursday, March 27.
The collision involved a silver-coloured Ford Fiesta on the unclassified road between Myddfai and Llandovery, at around 9.15am.
Sadly, the female driver died as a result of her injuries.
The road was closed for collision investigation and was reopened at 2.09pm.
Investigating officers would particularly like to speak to any persons who were in the area at the time and may be able to assist with the ongoing investigation.
Officers would particularly like to speak to any motorists who have dash cam in their vehicles.
Quote reference: 25*252029
You can contact police via:
• https://orlo.uk/vE30X
• by ringing 101